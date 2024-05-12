Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 49,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 233,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.