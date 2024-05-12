Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after buying an additional 399,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $117.31 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,811,764.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,647,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

