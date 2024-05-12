Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,924 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Leidos by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Leidos stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

