Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1,219.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 710,761 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,716.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 728,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 709,080 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,219,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 551,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 812,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,069,000 after acquiring an additional 392,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

