Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,792,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IDU stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $977.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

