Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $539.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $516.71 and a 200-day moving average of $491.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $543.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.