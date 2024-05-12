Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 550,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AOS opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.