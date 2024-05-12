Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $973.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $941.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $901.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

