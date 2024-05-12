Warther Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $157.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

