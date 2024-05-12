Warther Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Lennar comprises about 1.9% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 86,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Lennar by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 49,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

