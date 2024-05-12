Warther Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.90 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.6% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.47.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

MCHP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,046,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

