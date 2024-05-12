Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 129.59% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Warner Music Group Price Performance
Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.
Warner Music Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on WMG
Warner Music Group Company Profile
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Music Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.