Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 129.59% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

