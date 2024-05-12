Wag! Group’s (PET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 234.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Wag! Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 366.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Analysts expect that Wag! Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 48,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $106,086.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,120,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,466,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $105,479.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,438.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,173 shares of company stock worth $648,769. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

