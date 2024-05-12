Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $272.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

