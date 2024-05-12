Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vivendi Stock Performance

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.