VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

