VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JEPQ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.