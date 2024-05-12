VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 434 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,565,000 after buying an additional 117,239 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 998,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,816,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BHP opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

