VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 387,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

