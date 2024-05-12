VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $245.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.