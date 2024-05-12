VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 165 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,987 shares of company stock worth $55,353,400 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $796.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $794.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

