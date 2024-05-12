VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 657,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after purchasing an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,275,000 after purchasing an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

