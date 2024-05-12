Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Vertiv worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Vertiv by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $7,877,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,252. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $100.30.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

