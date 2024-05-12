Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, reaching $422.78. 1,064,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,629. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.62 and a 200-day moving average of $401.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

