Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after buying an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,193,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after purchasing an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 34.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,499 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,840,000 after buying an additional 418,624 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $27.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.