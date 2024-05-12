Versor Investments LP Takes $961,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $610.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.61 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.12 and a 200-day moving average of $534.13. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

