Versor Investments LP Sells 5,546 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $521,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $114.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.89.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

