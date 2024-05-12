Versor Investments LP Sells 41,143 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,143 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

