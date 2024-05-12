Versor Investments LP Sells 11,497 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

