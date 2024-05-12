Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 46,259 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 709.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835,109 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 778,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,109,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,400,000 after buying an additional 622,133 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 974,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 506,011 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.