Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,562 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 227,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,183,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,918,824.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

