Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,400 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.