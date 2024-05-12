Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after purchasing an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after purchasing an additional 206,274 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $32,209,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $19.92 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,967 shares of company stock worth $424,587. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

