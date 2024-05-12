Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Concentrix by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter worth $65,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concentrix by 134.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of CNXC stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Concentrix
Insider Activity at Concentrix
In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,053,997.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,679 shares of company stock worth $98,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Concentrix
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.