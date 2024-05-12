Versor Investments LP Makes New $921,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

