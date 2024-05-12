Versor Investments LP Makes New $564,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

