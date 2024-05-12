Versor Investments LP Invests $635,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ST opened at $42.34 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -384.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

