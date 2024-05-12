Versor Investments LP Invests $538,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medifast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Medifast by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Medifast by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Medifast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medifast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $159,850.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MED. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Medifast from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $273.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Medifast had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $174.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

