Versor Investments LP Increases Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.