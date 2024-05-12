Versor Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,675,000 after buying an additional 338,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

