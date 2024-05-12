Versor Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $147.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.40. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 99.36%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

