Versor Investments LP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207,283 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,763 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1,051.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 91,570 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

