Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 188.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

