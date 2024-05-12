Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,590 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,919 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in NiSource by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,786,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,980,000 after purchasing an additional 568,980 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in NiSource during the third quarter valued at $13,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,014,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after buying an additional 382,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.17.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

