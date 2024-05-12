Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 4,200 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lindsay by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $137.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

