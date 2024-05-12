Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 14,258 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 195,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,907 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,229 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $782,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $140.28.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 38.80% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $381,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,645.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rust sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total transaction of $98,572.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

