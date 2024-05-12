Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,304,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after buying an additional 5,782,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 221,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,554 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.31 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 833,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

