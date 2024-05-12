Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,300 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $768,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.23 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

