Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,042 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $35.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

