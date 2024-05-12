Versor Investments LP Acquires 8,400 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 317.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,600 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $121.53 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

