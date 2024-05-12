VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,408 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,732,141. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRSN

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.23. 613,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.